In a sequence of unsurprising statements, Jim Ryan had his say – on behalf of Sony Interactive Entertainment of course – on some of the most important topics for PlayStation, from VR to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (the only major first-party exclusive that seems to be arriving in the medium term) and above all on relationship between PlayStation and the PC world.

We all know that PlayStation has just started to approach computers in an organized way and while it has released some great console exclusives over the last few years, it still has a long way to go to be a real pc game publisher. Will things change, then? Actually it seems not and, as already said, it doesn’t surprise many of us. The real source of income of SIE is Playstation Store and to continue selling games (especially from third parties) through this digital store, it needs to sell consoles and bring users onto its boat. To do this, for many years, it has focused above all on its own exclusives, which are always of high production value.

THE PC games they are therefore a necessity these days, a great way to earn something extra and to “preach the word” of PlayStation even away from home, perhaps convincing a few more players to combine a PS5 with their PC. Ryan also says that the feedback from PC players is positive, even though it’s been years since the game’s release on consoles. In short, everyone is happy.

Or maybe not? The same analysis often came from many directions and on many occasions: PC gamers and console gamers they are actually fundamentally different and there are few who would decide to give up the purchase of a console in favor of a gaming PC just because they know they can find their exclusive PlayStations also on Steam and the Epic Games Store. Now that PS5 is no longer a rarity and there is therefore freedom of choice, is it really still too early to see certain PS4 games (Ghost of Tsushima, for example) on PC?

What do you think? Do you really believe that with the current console market, publishing console games on computers at launch is only a risk for Sony? Or would it just be a way to make everyone happier and make PlayStation video games earn excellent money immediately, thus guaranteeing more chances of seeing a sequel?

Let’s talk about it is a daily opinion column that offers a starting point for discussion around the news of the day, a small editorial written by a member of the editorial staff but which is not necessarily representative of the editorial line of Multiplayer.it.