PlayStation Italy has published on its official page of Twitter a video greeting to 2022, which in fact welcomes the 2023 now upon us, in which all the main PlayStation titles that have marked this year have been mentioned. From Horizon Forbidden West to God of War: Ragnarokfrom Stray to the roundup of titles that have been included in the service PlayStation Plusnone of the titles that accompanied the community during 2022 has been forgotten.

Which year! Our resolutions for 2023 are to keep playing and not blame it on the lag 💙 #POVPartiesDaPlayer pic.twitter.com/Dq46miRoki — PlayStation Italia (@PlayStationIT) December 28, 2022

There is certainly no shortage of level productions for owners of Playstationduring the year. Horizon Forbidden West was released last February 18, and did justice to its sequel, Horizon Zero Dawnand has kept the level of the saga developed by Guerillas. Clamorously, the title was “forgotten” during the various awards of the GOTYbut it certainly gave some great moments to anyone who decided to play it.

God of War: Ragnarok is the last major title released exclusively Playstation in 2022. The game has crushed what were the sales records of the previous chapters of the series, thanks to the incredible storytelling that distinguishes it, which makes it a colossal in some ways more similar to a film than a game.

We just have to wait, and see how sony will be able to accompany their community throughout the 2023.