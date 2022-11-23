As we have already indicated, God of War Ragnarok it sold 5.1 million copies in just five days, making it the fastest-selling PlayStation Studios game of all. But what are the other? Benji-Sales has created a commode classification with the official data available and shows us:

God of War Ragnarok – 5.1m in 5 days The Last of Us Part II – 4m in 3 days Marvel’s Spider-Man – 3.3m in 3 days God of War (2018) – 3.1m in 3 days

As you can see, i God of War Ragnarok data refer to five days, while those of the other games only refer to three days. However, if Sony claims that God of War Ragnarok is the fastest selling one, it means that the others have not reached 5.1 million within five days.

The interesting part is above all the difference between the “first” God of War, i.e. the chapter of 2018, and the “second” title of Santa Monica Studio. Ragnarok has sold far more and this means that the 2018 game has been able to convince many more players to buy the sequel already at D1.

Perhaps, the great stylistic change of God of War (2018) had “scared” some players who preferred to wait to see if the work was actually interesting. However, part of the success is probably also linked to the fact that God of War Ragnarok came out at a time when more PlayStation consoles were available.

In any case, the result is more than positive. This does not detract from the achievements of other games. Also, we have to keep in mind that this comparison is only related to PlayStation Studios games. For example, Benji-Sales reports that Final Fantasy 7 Remake shipped 3.5 million over three days on PS4: “shipped” doesn’t equal “sold” though, so it’s hard to figure out exactly if Square Enix’s game beat Marvel’s Spider-Man and God of War (2018).

Let’s also add another fact: Ghost of Tsushima, the great success of Sucker Punch that came from the less convincing (commercially speaking) inFamous, sold 2.4 million units in three days.

What do you think, which of these games deserve their own success the most?

These numbers suggest that Sony has more exclusive games than Microsoft, many of which are better quality: Xbox says so, not us.