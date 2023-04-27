It has long been noted that sony has some interest in having new experiences for its video games, especially with rumors of releases with titles as a service. This has led fans to think that they want to dedicate themselves fully to this sector, and now the company has responded that it thinks about this future.

In an interview with The Guardian, Shuhei Yoshidawho is in charge of the company’s indie division, and who was also CEO of PlayStation, has spoken on this controversial subject. Stating that while it is part of the plan to add some games, having a future in which the genre dominates is something that does not look feasible.

This is what he commented:

The video game industry will never stop being a fun place. The industry continues to grow and grow, and I hope it continues to support and pursue creative ideas and people trying to work on new things. You don’t want to see the top 10 games being pretty much the same every year, every game ending up as a game as a service, that would be boring to me.

With the statements, it is not ruled out that they are going to launch games of this type in the future, since at this moment they have 12 launches on the way, they have even bought studios that are going to dedicate themselves to this part. However, it will not be your main focus, there are games like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Wolverinewhich are still huge productions that can be enjoyed individually.

Via: Guardian

editor’s note: It’s relieving to know that it’s not all going to be games as a service, but having 12 games in development also shows that they want to experiment. I wonder if The Last of Us is going to be with this twist, we’ll see that in the coming months.