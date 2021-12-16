Sony will hold the awards ceremony on December 21 through its Twitch and YouTube channels.

PlayStation continues with one of the initiatives most focused on Spanish video game development: PS Talents. After several months sheltering the most outstanding indie deliveries, something to which the evaluation of the finalists of this edition has been added, the company is preparing for an awards ceremony in which we will know the Best Game of the Year 2021 in the PS Talents.

But the accolades will not end here, as PlayStation has also created other categories in which the games talent based on your art style, soundtrack, or use of the PS5 DualSense controller. You can attend this event virtually on the day December 21 at 8:00 p.m., Spanish peninsular time, through the channels of Twitch Y Youtube from PlayStation Spain.

But the gala aims to go beyond the simple awards ceremony, as this edition will present surprises such as the presence of the pianist and streamer Elesky, as well as the drawing of a PS5 among the spectators. Returning to the games, below you can see the list of nominees in the categories of PS Talents 2021, although the nominees for Best Game of the Year will be presented during the event.

Game with Best Narrative Azra

Neon Blood

The Occultist

The Silent Swan

Game with Better Art Dark Life Excalibur

Dead bird

Little greatness

Shadow of babel

Most Innovative Game Dead bird

Spatium Inter Nos

Steelbound

Warrior spirit

Game with Best OST Melody

Shadow of babel

Steelbound

The Silent Swan

Best Press Game Dark Life Excalibur

Hyperstacks

The Occultist

The Silent Swan

Best Use of DualSense Dark Life Excalibur

Neon Blood

Spatium Inter Nos

The Occultist

