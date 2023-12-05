These days, losing an account means more than just not having access to a username. In the case of PlayStation, all users have spent hundreds or even thousands of dollars on subscription services and digital games. In this way, a suspension would mean abandoning everything you have purchased. This is the reason why many have begun to worry after it became known that Multiple PlayStation accounts have been suspended without prior notice and without basis.

During the last few hours, PlayStation users have begun to report that their accounts have been suspended without prior notice, and without any type of apparent justification. The worst of this, is that this is not a restriction temporary, but a definitive decision that completely blocks them from the digital content they have acquired throughout their life with this company.

This massive suspension is not limited to just one region, but people from America and Europe have begun to report unjustified suspensions. Sony does not offer a clear reason for the ban, as the general message is that “the terms of use have been violated.” While it is true that users can appeal and find out the suspension status, this is a completely opaque process. The only “solution” that PlayStation support has offered to users who have reported it is “create a new account”, something that does not offer a true solution to the problem.

However, it appears that this has been a large-scale mistake. On sites like Reddit, multiple users who have reported a suspended account have also mentioned that everything went back to normal a couple of hours later, although there is still a large group of users who do not have access to their profile. This would make it clear that PlayStation is doing everything possible to remedy this setback, although at the moment there is no official information from the company on any of its sites or online profiles.

One of the reasons why account suspensions are carried out is when you have products in your PlayStation Store cart for a long time, so you better go to the virtual store and check the status of your purchases. This is not a definitive solution to the problem, but it is a way to prevent possible problems in the future.

As someone who has had their account permanently suspended, I can say that this is a terrible feeling. You spend years building an extensive digital library, and trying to follow all the rules, only to have an error out of your control take away everything you’ve built. It’s horrible, and I hope PlayStation users have a solution as soon as possible.

