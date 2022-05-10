Not just acquisitions, Sony intends to further strengthen i PlayStation Studios increasing investment for its first-party teams by more than that 300 million dollarswith the aim of expanding its business in the gaming market, aiming among other things at publish games on “multiple platforms”.

The confirmation came from the latest Sony PlayStation shareholder report, where the company has specified that this investment will be dedicated exclusively to the development of new games at its existing internal studios, such as Santa Monica and Guerrilla Games, and is therefore completely disconnected from the plans for the next acquisitions.

“We plan to increase game development spending to strengthen the software of our existing studios by approximately 40 billion yen (approximately $ 308 million),” the company says. “From now on we aim to increase gaming business by strengthening our proprietary software and publishing games on multiple platforms.”

“In addition to acquiring studios such as Bungie and Haven in recent years, we have significantly increased our investment in content development in our existing studios. As a result, our proprietary software development has grown at a rapid pace.”

PlayStation Studios

We clarify that “multiple platforms” in this context can mean everything and nothing. Even just launching games on PS5 and PS4 is effectively “publishing on multiple platforms”. That said, the company’s intentions could be to make more PC ports of PlayStation Studios titles or create games specifically designed for iOS and Android mobile platforms. We’ll see.

In any case, Sony’s goal is to continue to grow the potential of PlayStation Studios regardless of future acquisitions.