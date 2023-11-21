Savage Game Studiosthe studio acquired by Sony to expand PlayStation’s influence in the mobile sector, was renamed Neon Koi and changed its official logo to that of the image at the top of the news. An identity change that occurred after recent resignations of two key figures of the team.

The announcement came via a post on LinkedIn, in which the studio says it has decided on a rebrand that better represents the team’s new “vision for the future”.

“We’re excited to share exciting news with you: Savage Game Studios is changing, and we’re proud to announce our official rebranding!” the post reads. “After considering and reflecting on our values, our mission, and the incredible growth we have experienced, we have decided to embrace a new identity that better aligns with our vision for the future. Neon Koi represents our culture and the passions of our game project.”

In July Michail Katkoff, founder and managing director of Savage Game Studios announced that he had left the studio, less than a year after its acquisition by Sony. Furthermore, as Mobile Gamer reports, in September it was the turn of general manager Sophie Vo, who decided to dedicate herself to other activities, including consultancy.