As reconstructed by Kotaku, the development of the various Insomniac Games games took place in a regime of total organization of resources in such a way as to create the best joints to save money and try to get back on schedule.

Obviously it is not certain that the documents are updated, therefore we cannot take the information as necessarily correct, with the situation that could have clearly changed in the meantime, but what emerges from the data is nevertheless great attention on the part of Insomniac Games, to cost containment and organization development time to stay on schedule.

From stolen documents to Insomniac Games during the now well-known hacker attack with ransom demand by a ransomware group, interesting information also emerged on pressures which developers seem to be exposed to trying to keep costs to a minimum with Sony appearing to be eyeing possible layoffs and perhaps the closure of a PlayStation Studios team.

Possible layoffs and closure of a team?

Despite this provision and the fact that the team's titles have often proved to be commercial successes, the concern about the constant request for cuts to be made to staff.

Sony has reportedly requested, at some stage in recent months, the “strategic removal of 50-75 employees”, possibly seeking to further cut staff working on Wolverine and Marvel's Spider-Man 3, replacing some of these with developers who are working on the new Ratchet & Clank not yet announced or the new IP.

It seems that this request has been extended to practically all teams at PlayStation Studios, and this would in fact be reflected in the layoffs that have already been communicated in Media Molecule, Bungie and Naughty Dog, in addition to the closure of PixelOpus.

Even the possible “closing a team” is information that recurs in Insomniac Games' internal notes and it is not clear whether it refers to what has already happened with PixelOpus or whether it is another team that risks closure within PlayStation Studios.

In all of this, information also emerges, once again, on the exorbitant development costs of triple-A games, with some data leaked in the documents: there is talk of 220 million dollars for The Last of Us: Part 2, 212 million dollars for Horizon Forbidden West and over 300 million dollars for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 , whose costs would have exceeded what was initially estimated by 30 million, forcing sales of at least 7.2 million copies at full price even just to reach break-even and understand the costs.