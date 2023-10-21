As reported by Timur222 on X | Twitter it seems that Sony has executed dei staff cuts involving the teams of PlayStation Studiosalthough it is currently impossible to establish to what extent and precisely which studios have been affected.
The confirmation for the moment comes from the posts and LinkedIn profiles of two former employees of the company, Daniel Bellamer (senior level designer) and Matt Barney (senior technical recruiter), with the first who mentioned “a wave of layoffs” within PlayStation, while from the words of the second it seems that it had been planned for months.
“Unfortunately, following a wave of layoffs, last week was my last experience at PlayStation. While it’s certainly not news I was hoping to hear, I’m grateful to have had the chance to work with some very talented colleagues on incredible projects and I leave with good memories of my time there,” Bellamer said.
“I knew for the last few months that this wave of layoffs was coming,” Barney says. “To those within my former organization affected by layoffs today, I wish you the best of luck!”
Alleged staff cuts also for Naughty Dog
It is not the first time that there has been talk of staff cuts within PlayStation Studios, although there has not yet been any official comment from Sony on the matter, so everything should be taken with a pinch of salt. Earlier this month, a report from Kotaku claimed that Naughy Dog fired 25 contract developers and put The Last of Us multiplayer project on hold.
Unfortunately it is an unfortunate year for the video game industry. According to a GamesIndustry report, over 6,000 workers have been fired during the year and 80 companies have downsized their staff.
If on the one hand we will remember 2023 as one of the best years ever thanks to a high quantity of triple-A games acclaimed by critics and the public, the other side of the coin sees development studios large and small in increasingly difficulty and the modern business model increasingly unsustainablea real silent crisis in the video game industry.
