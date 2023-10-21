As reported by Timur222 on X | Twitter it seems that Sony has executed dei staff cuts involving the teams of PlayStation Studiosalthough it is currently impossible to establish to what extent and precisely which studios have been affected.

The confirmation for the moment comes from the posts and LinkedIn profiles of two former employees of the company, Daniel Bellamer (senior level designer) and Matt Barney (senior technical recruiter), with the first who mentioned “a wave of layoffs” within PlayStation, while from the words of the second it seems that it had been planned for months.

“Unfortunately, following a wave of layoffs, last week was my last experience at PlayStation. While it’s certainly not news I was hoping to hear, I’m grateful to have had the chance to work with some very talented colleagues on incredible projects and I leave with good memories of my time there,” Bellamer said.

“I knew for the last few months that this wave of layoffs was coming,” Barney says. “To those within my former organization affected by layoffs today, I wish you the best of luck!”