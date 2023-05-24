Among the many details that emerged in the presentation for Sony shareholders dedicated to the panorama Playstationthere is also the fact that they are multiple games in development For mobile devices based on successful IPs.

Notably, as we can see in the image below, the company is collaborating with some third-party teams and also has several projects in the pipeline at the Playstation Studios Mobilethe division created last year in conjunction with the acquisition of Savage Game Studios, which as we know is working on two games, one of which is a shooter.

Also Sony is currently evaluating possible investments and acquisitions in this market, so it cannot be excluded that in the coming months PlayStation Studios will welcome new teams specialized in mobile gaming. We’ll see.

It is clear that the company wants to leverage its successful franchises to reach markets other than the console one, such as the mobile one, but also cinema and TV series. We also learned from tonight’s presentation that Sony is increasing investment in the creation of new IPs and currently has 12 games based on a live service model in the works.