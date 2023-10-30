Staff cuts continue within PlayStation Studiosthis time with Bungie protagonist, with a series of layoffs arrived suddenly and unexpectedly even for the staff, according to the first testimonies.

Despite the rich 3.7 billion dollar acquisition by Sony, which also included 1.2 billion dollars to invest in maintaining staff and avoiding talent losses, it seems that Bungie also ended up inside the wide maneuver of renovation interior underway at PlayStation Studios.

At the moment there are still no official communications on this matter, but there are various testimonials by some developers who welcomed the dismissal with extreme surprise, considering that there had been no warnings about it in the previous days.