Staff cuts continue within PlayStation Studiosthis time with Bungie protagonist, with a series of layoffs arrived suddenly and unexpectedly even for the staff, according to the first testimonies.
Despite the rich 3.7 billion dollar acquisition by Sony, which also included 1.2 billion dollars to invest in maintaining staff and avoiding talent losses, it seems that Bungie also ended up inside the wide maneuver of renovation interior underway at PlayStation Studios.
At the moment there are still no official communications on this matter, but there are various testimonials by some developers who welcomed the dismissal with extreme surprise, considering that there had been no warnings about it in the previous days.
A surprise move
It is not yet clear total number of developers affected by this staff cut, but Bungie is a particularly large team even within PlayStation Studios, so even a small percentage could translate into a significant amount of layoffs.
In any case, it is another reflection of the current situation critical situation of the industry video games, which is showing a double face: on the one hand an impressive quantity of big titles arriving, on the other an evident suffering of the companies, often forced to cut expenses by downsizing staff.
There have been big changes recently within PlayStation in particular with the impending departure of Jim Ryan, the firing of internal team lead Connie Booth and staff cuts at Visual Arts and Media Molecule, to name a few.
#PlayStation #Studios #Bungie #suffering #wave #layoffs