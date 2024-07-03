Something that has always been requested in relation to the PlayStation brand are official figures from different franchises, whether from creations of Naughty Doguntil what he has done Insomniac Games with its franchise brand of Ratchet and Clankwhich lends itself to many collectibles. And with this in mind, today has seen a rather important announcement, as Sony has secured a collaboration that will be of great interest to enthusiasts.

They partnered with Spin Master, a leading toy company to introduce The Shapes Collectiona new line of figures based on our games PlayStation Studios. Including iconic characters from God of War Ragnarök, Horizon Forbidden West and Ghost of Tsushima. Which over time can lead to many more arriving.

The first to go on sale will be the Aloy and will have a price of $50 USDin fact you can already reserve it but there is no clear release date, the site says that shipping would go out on January 1st next year, but it can be a placeholder.

Later other figures will arrive such as that of Kratos, Sakai, Varl and even Atreus. But there are no set dates, although prices are listed on the official website, so those who are interested can go ahead and buy the products. In fact, those who live in the United States or Canada can also reserve theirs on Amazon, in the case of Mexico they do not ship due to international market issues.

If you want to make the purchase, you can get the pre-sale at this link.

Via: PS Blog

Author’s note: These figures look really nice, but I’m not one to make these kinds of purchases, unless they’re Legend of Zelda items. PlayStation fans will definitely be happy.