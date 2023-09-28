Among the many projects active behind the scenes at PlayStation Studios teams are those of FireSprite, like the AAA horror genre that surfaced earlier via a job ad. We know practically nothing about the video gamebut now through the ArtStation account of a former employee of the team (a concept artist precisely) a new suggestion has appeared: FireSprite’s AAA game would be arriving in 2025.
Of course, it is possible that the date indicated by the FireSprite employee is incorrect or simply a placeholder date. Furthermore, no longer being part of the PlayStation team, the concept artist may not have had updated information on the subject.
However, this is yet another confirmation that FireSprite is working on a AAA game not yet announced. In reality, there should be multiple projects active at the same time: in addition to the aforementioned horror, it seems that the team has taken charge of the new chapter of Twisted Metal. However, nothing has been officially announced.
What do we know about FireSprite’s horror game?
The horror game by FireSprite, as mentioned, was revealed via a job advertisement. It’s described as a “horror narrative AAA adventure” that’s in development via Unreal Engine 5. At the time, the team was looking for a narrative director to handle “the storytelling, helping create the game’s universe and lore.” , with also the responsibility of verifying the quality of the narrative contents implemented”.
The rumors point the finger towards IP notes from Sony, like Siren or Until Dawn, but obviously it is possible that it is a new IP made specifically for PS5. FireSprite also served as co-developer for Horizon Call of the Mountain.
