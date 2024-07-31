Among the many mysteries of the PlayStation Studios there is also the new game from Firespritewhich is described as a big project intended to “redefine a genre” and for which it is still hiring, underlining the fact that the title appears to be of considerable size.

Previously, the Firesprite team worked on Horizon Call of the Mountain, but in this case it appears to have moved on to work on PS5 with a standard title, so it could not be for PlayStation VR2at least based on the information leaked so far.

Through the team’s official website we can see that the work in progress is on a “story-focused narrative adventure”, which is something rather close to the typical productions of PlayStation Studios.