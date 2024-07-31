Among the many mysteries of the PlayStation Studios there is also the new game from Firespritewhich is described as a big project intended to “redefine a genre” and for which it is still hiring, underlining the fact that the title appears to be of considerable size.
Previously, the Firesprite team worked on Horizon Call of the Mountain, but in this case it appears to have moved on to work on PS5 with a standard title, so it could not be for PlayStation VR2at least based on the information leaked so far.
Through the team’s official website we can see that the work in progress is on a “story-focused narrative adventure”, which is something rather close to the typical productions of PlayStation Studios.
A big narrative adventure
The studio is looking for a character artist, an audio manager, a cinematic designer, a level designer and a programmer specializing in graphics, among others. roles.
All of these will be put to work on the new project in question, which is described as a “huge, highly ambitious project that takes atmosphere, storytelling, freedom of choice and narrative into new territory, on next-generation hardware technologies”, it says.
It appears to be a standard PS5 game, meaning it’s not built for VR headsets, but we’re still waiting for more information on that. Firesprite also says it’ll be a “genre-defining” title, apparently referring to narrative adventures.
#PlayStation #Studios #Firesprite #Team #Hiring #Big #PS5 #Game #Defined #Genre
Leave a Reply