We know that Astro Bot pays homage to the most important intellectual properties related to PlayStation through more or less obvious quotes that can be discovered during the campaign, and which in some way retrace the history of the Sony platform.

Astro Bot’s launch celebrated by PlayStation Studios with various Sony first-party development teams posting congratulatory messages to Team Asobi, accompanied by gorgeous custom artwork.

Lots of beautiful postcards

The game with the highest average score of all of 2024 on Metacritic, Astro Bot It was hailed by Naughty Dog and Guerrilla Games with a similar composition, that is, a customized version of the adventure’s protagonist on the shoulders of Nathan Drake and Aloy respectively.

Bend Studio has released a nice picture of Deacon/Astro relaxing on the beachwhile Sucker Punch featured the character in the Jin Sakai version while he exults riding a fox.

Santa Monica Studio sent Team Asobi a nice artwork with Astro, Kratos and Atreus intent on forming a solid alliance, and finally Media Molecule made a short video with a duo dance between Astro and Sackboy.