Sony Interactive Entertainment e Playstation Studios have announced the acquisition of Firewalk Studiosa development studio that is working on a new AAA multiplayer game for PlayStation 5 and PC.

Sony says Firewalk Studios will work with teams from Bungie and Haven Interactive Studios to “define a new generation of live service experiences for PlayStation gamers”. The team consists of over 150 people.

Based in Bellevue, WA, Firewalk was founded in 2018 as part of ProbablyMonsters, an independent AAA game company founded by CEO Harold Ryan (formerly CEO, President and Chairman of Bungie) that builds sustainable gaming teams focused on original AAA games. The Firewalk developer team, led by industry veterans Tony Hsu (Studio Head, formerly GM and SVP of Destiny at Activision) and Ryan Ellis (Game Director, formerly Creative Director at Bungie), has years of collective experience with some of the most successful and impactful multiplayer titles. ProbablyMonsters and Firewalk announced an exclusive publishing partnership with SIE in April 2021 and now Firewalk will be the 20th studio to join PlayStation Studios.

The Firewalk Studios logo

“Firewalk Studios is led by a world-class team who have a wealth of experience and a deep passion for creating outstanding multiplayer games that foster memorable shared experiences,” he said. Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment. “I am confident the studio’s next project will be a solid addition to the PlayStation Studios portfolio, and its expertise in live service and technology will be instrumental in helping PlayStation’s reach grow.”

“We are thrilled to expand our relationship with Firewalk Studios and formally welcome the PlayStation Studios team,” he said. Hermen Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios. “We have had the privilege of working with ProbablyMonsters and Firewalk for several years, and our teams share the same ambition to create meaningful experiences for players. Firewalk’s innovative approach to connected storytelling and its commitment to high-quality gameplay continue to exceed our expectations. I think fans will be very pleased when they see what Firewalk has in store for them.”

“We’ve assembled an amazing team at Firewalk Studios, purpose-built to bring memorable multiplayer experiences to gamers around the world,” he said. Tony Hsu, Studio Head of Firewalk Studios. “SIE has supported our team’s vision from the beginning and with the incredible creative power of the PlayStation Studio ecosystem. This exciting next step will help us make that vision a reality.”