Sony apparently she is ready to reveal a“huge” takeover for the PlayStation Studiosaccording to sources by Greg Miller and Jeff Grubb, with the official announcement that it could come within a few days.

Earlier this week Miller had postponed his weekly podcast as he expected big news from Sony in recent days as well as the announcement of the new PlayStation Plus tiers. One of these, as confirmed in the episode that aired yesterday , was the entry of a new team into the PlayStation Studios stable. Both Miller and Grubb said they have heard rumors of a “very large” acquisition from various sources, but of which they currently have no further details.

Obviously these are rumors to be taken with a grain of salt, although Sony will most likely continue its “acquired campaign” in the coming months. However, it’s hard to believe that a new acquisition will be confirmed anytime soon, as Jade Raymond’s Haven Studios was announced to PlayStation Studios just last week.

Staying at Sony, according to a job posting, Firesprite is working on a triple A horror made with Unreal Engine 5.