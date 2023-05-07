There may be a new one first party game Of PlayStation Studios for PS5 arriving already in 2023or perhaps to be announced later this year, given that it is a title not yet presented or mentioned by Sony, which nevertheless emerges from a resume.

The latter comes from dylan s (Sanchez, it would seem to be the surname), who in his LinkedIn profile, at least until a few hours ago, reported the presence of a game “not yet announced” among his recent works, the latter referring to 2023 and therefore perhaps concluded and in arrival, even if it is difficult to draw information from such a concise indication.

The developer in question is a video effects specialist working in the role of Senior VFX and recently worked on a mysterious game with Sony Interactive Entertainment. The idea is that she took part in the development of one of the games that PlayStation Studios has been carrying on in secret for some time now.

This information also fits into the various rumors that would like a PlayStation Showcase to come, considering that some insiders have reported that many Sony teams would have games close to the announcement, and one of these could be the mysterious title in question.

It should be noted that Dylan S.’s profile was later modified to remove the reference to the mysterious game. The VFX specialist has also worked in the cinematographic field on several high-profile films such as Top Gun: Maverick and others.