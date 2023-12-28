The 2024 It seems to be a really cloudy year for the world of video games. After a 2023 of huge releases and chain layoffs, many expect that in the next twelve months the dust will settle, there will be a general downsizing and more space will be found for productions that would have come out with broken bones against the various Baldur's Gate 3, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and all the rest of the company, not necessarily in terms of quality but in terms of public resonance.

The inevitable summary

The year of appears to be particularly uncertain PlayStation Studioswhich they almost do not have nothing announced coming out.

Of games for PS5 many will be released, of course, and there will also be several exclusives from third parties or studios financed by Sony, but otherwise we don't have the faintest idea of ​​what to expect from the studios managed directly by the Japanese multinational. For now the only confirmed PlayStation Studios title is The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered which, although highly desirable, considering that it is the new version of a masterpiece of the PS4 generation, is in any case already available in its own way and many PS5 owners they have already played.

For the rest, the only news that has arrived from those shores concerns the cancellation of The Last of Us Online and the confirmation that Marvel's Wolverine will not be released during the year. Considering the current development cycles of triple-A games, there are actually few studios to expect any surprises from. For example, Sony Santa Monica has just launched God of War Ragnarok (2022) and a large DLC of the same (late 2023), so it is unlikely to release anything in the immediate future. Guerrilla launched Horizon Forbidden West last year and Horizon Call of the Mountain in 2023 (along with Firesprite), so we can consider it out of the picture for a while. The Sucker Punch project (Ghost of Tsushima 2?) should be in an advanced state of development, but considering that the first chapter was published in 2020, if I had to bet on the release I would look at 2025 or even 2026. The same goes for Media Molecule, which published Dreams in 2020 and of which there were only reports of abandonments and layoffs. Paradoxically, given the flop of the previous title, he could launch the next one before the others, in case he was entrusted with a less ambitious project.

What will PS Studios release in 2024?

San Diego Studio will certainly take care of the new MLB – The Show, while for a new Gran Turismo from Polyphony Digital it is really too early. Perhaps the London Studio live service could appear, described as a new intellectual property set in a fictional London, but for now so little has been known about it that I couldn't tell you what state it is in. Housemarque released Returnal at the beginning of the generation, so I imagine they don't have anything ready (maybe something smaller or a remaster of an older title). Haven just announced Fairgame$, which I doubt will be ready anytime soon. The same goes for Bungie's Marathon, which has already been said that it won't make it out during 2024. That leaves Firewalk, which is working on the already announced live service Concord (the year of which has not yet been announced release), Bluepoint, which launched the remake of Demon's Souls at the beginning of the generation and which is unlikely to be able to launch anything this year (maybe at the end of 2025, although I wouldn't count on it too much). Then there is the highly underrated Team Asobi, which so far hasn't missed a beat. Considering he usually works on less than huge projects, he might have something in the works for next year, despite the inclusion of Astro's Playroom in the PS5. That leaves Bend Studio and Firesprite, the first, silent since Days Gone, which should be working on a live service, and the second, which has just launched Horizon Call of the Mountain with Guerrilla, which should be working on a game horror (Until Dawn 2?).

Of course, the situation can always change. Maybe there will be a State of Play broadcast in February that will reveal surprising games that haven't yet been announced. However, this is the current situation and we cannot hide our heads in the sand. Paradoxically, Nintendo Switch, which is at the end of its life cycle, has more first-party exclusive releases than PS5, which should be experiencing its best years.