Sony Playstation It is going to increase investments in the China Hero Projecti.e. the project in support of Chinese game developers which has already been launched in recent years and is now preparing to enter the so-called “Phase 3” of the program.

Although the first two phases have not led to particularly interesting results, as three projects have been canceled and others have been postponed, something has nevertheless emerged from this, such as FIST: Forged in Shadow Torch.

Stellar Blade is one of the games from Sony’s investment in China

In the future, however, efforts are expected to increase further to increase production and lead to more and thicker projects.

According to reports from Niko Partners, it seems that Sony has kicked off Phase 3 of the China Hero Project, which should involve a greater number of teams and projects with more sustained investments. Furthermore, Sony PlayStation should be more involved in the development, following the projects more closely and thus ensuring an improvement in production rates.

A more direct involvement from PlayStation Studios it should also translate into support, from a technological point of view, by Sony’s first party teams for Chinese developers, at least for the biggest and most interesting projects. According to reports from the Japanese publication, there would be “at least 10 games” in the works within the program.

“The scale of the third phase will far exceed that of the first two,” said Bao Bo, director of production in China. Previously, it had emerged that Sony aims to expand the China Hero Project, also to compete with Microsoft and Xbox.