It’s summer, the season of occasional sun (hello from the UK) and seemingly endless video game discounts – and up next is Sony, promising price reductions on over 4500 digital titles during its newly launched PlayStation Store Summer Sale.

PlayStation’s summer sale is now live and runs for the next four weeks, coming to close on Wednesday, 14th August. During that time, you’ll find discounts – some fairly sizeable – across PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games, DLC, and other digital products.

Elden Ring, for instance, currently has 30 percent off, meaning you can pick it up for £34.99 rather than the usual £49.99. Other big names with decent discounts include Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (45 percent off), Sea of ​​Thieves (30 percent off), Alan Wake 2 (35 percent off), Resident Evil 4 Remake (25 percent off), Red Dead Redemption 2 (65 percent off), Amored Core 6 (30 percent off), and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, which is reduced by 35 percent.

If it’s first-party titles you’re after, you’ll find at least a few squirrelled away in the pages of PlayStation’s Summer Sale. There’s 42 percent off Marvel’s Spider-Man, for instance, 50 percent off Returnal and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, 77 percent off Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (meaning you can pick that one up for a very reasonable tenner), and probably a couple more that have eluded my admittedly fairly cursory investigations.

For the remaining 4500-ish discounts, just head over to the PlayStation Summer Sale before 14th August. And if anything catches your eye, do feel free to share your hearty recommendations / amazing discoveries / stark warnings of potential purchasing misery below.