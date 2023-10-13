Sony has launched the new ones weekend offers of the PlayStation Store which this time include a selection of PS5 and PS4 games on offer exclusively for PlayStation Plus subscribers Essential, Extra and Premium.

The offers are valid until 00:59 Italian on 17 October 2023. Among the games on promotion we find various PlayStation exclusives, such as Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart at 39.99 euros, discounted by 50% on the original price and Returnal, also at 39.99 euros.

There are also many third-party games. For example, we point out Need for Speed ​​Unbound at 23.99 euros, with a 70% discount on the original price, Sifu at 19.99 euros and A Plague Tale Requiem at 29.99 euros, discounted by 50%. If you are looking for an excellent game at a bargain price, Doom at 3.99 euros is for you.