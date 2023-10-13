Sony has launched the new ones weekend offers of the PlayStation Store which this time include a selection of PS5 and PS4 games on offer exclusively for PlayStation Plus subscribers Essential, Extra and Premium.
The offers are valid until 00:59 Italian on 17 October 2023. Among the games on promotion we find various PlayStation exclusives, such as Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart at 39.99 euros, discounted by 50% on the original price and Returnal, also at 39.99 euros.
There are also many third-party games. For example, we point out Need for Speed Unbound at 23.99 euros, with a 70% discount on the original price, Sifu at 19.99 euros and A Plague Tale Requiem at 29.99 euros, discounted by 50%. If you are looking for an excellent game at a bargain price, Doom at 3.99 euros is for you.
The most inviting PlayStation Store weekend offers
Find the full list of promotions on the PlayStation Store at this addresswhile as usual below we propose some of those that we consider most interesting (remember that all prices are exclusive for PlayStation Plus subscribers):
- One Piece Odyssey at 34.99 euros, 50% discount
-
Skyrim Special Edition at 7.99 euros, 80% discount
-
Need for Speed Unbound at 23.99 euros, 70% discount
-
Nioh 2 at 19.99 euros, 50% discount
-
Dying Light 2: Stay Human at 34.99 euros, 50% discount
-
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga at 23.99 euros, 67% discount
-
God of War at 9.99 euros, 50% discount
-
Sifu at 19.99 euros, 60% discount
-
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for 39.99 euros, 50% discount
-
Dredge at 18.74 euros, 25% discount
-
A Plague Tale: Requiem at 29.99 euros, 50% discount
-
Sonic Frontiers at 24.99 euros, 60% discount
-
Soul Hackers 2 at 24.49 euros, 65% discount
-
Returnal at 39.99 euros, 50% discount
-
Doom for 3.99 euros, 80% discount
