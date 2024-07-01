You are eyeing the offers of PlayStation Store and you are undecided on what to buy? Would you like to save a few extra euros on that game you were waiting so long to find in battle? One way to do this is not to pay directly on the PS Store with your credit card but to use a wallet top-up purchased at a lower price than its value. The discount varies depending on the denomination, but for example you can get the €60 card by paying €53.99 (it is one of the denominations with the best offer).

We specify that this top-up card is compatible with the Italian PS Storethat the price indicated is actually the final one and that once the purchase is made you will immediately receive the code which can be claimed to obtain credit on the PS Store.