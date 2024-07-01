You are eyeing the offers of PlayStation Store and you are undecided on what to buy? Would you like to save a few extra euros on that game you were waiting so long to find in battle? One way to do this is not to pay directly on the PS Store with your credit card but to use a wallet top-up purchased at a lower price than its value. The discount varies depending on the denomination, but for example you can get the €60 card by paying €53.99 (it is one of the denominations with the best offer).
We specify that this top-up card is compatible with the Italian PS Storethat the price indicated is actually the final one and that once the purchase is made you will immediately receive the code which can be claimed to obtain credit on the PS Store.
How the PlayStation wallet top-up code works
As you may know, through the PS Store you can use codes to access various contents, including top-ups for your store wallet. Instant Gaming gives you this code and to use it you simply have to go to the section of your PlayStation profile and use the “Redeem code” option: follow the next steps and you will have your credit.
PlayStation credit is valid on the store for all digital content such as video games, expansions, microtransactions and subscriptions. If you happen to purchase a product whose value is higher than the credit available to you, the difference will be deducted from your credit card.
