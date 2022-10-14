To promote his line of INZONE gaming headphonestoday Sony announced a promotional initiative, thanks to which it will be possible to obtain up to 50 euros in credit for the PlayStation Store of PS5 and PS4 by purchasing the H7 or H9 wireless heaset between October 14 and November 14, 2022.

Specifically, those who buy from authorized INZONE H9 resellers will receive a credit of 50 euros, while for INZONE H7 the credit will be 25 euros. The credit as mentioned above will be usable on the PlayStation Store for any content present in the store, such as games, DLCs, subscriptions, etc.

Sony INZONE H7 and H9 are wireless gaming headsets that feature the360-degree spatial audio, a flexible and foldable boom microphone with flip-to-mute function, characterized by a minimal design and no frills. They have a generous battery life, up to 40 and 32 hours respectively, and have buttons dedicated to the balance of game audio and chat, a bit like the Pulse 3D, the official PS5 headset. It is no coincidence that the headphones are fully compatible with the console and also allow you to view changes to settings in real time on the screen.

The strong point of the H9, the more expensive model, however, is the active noise cancellation, leveraging the same Dual Noise Sensor technology seen in Sony’s 1000x series headphones. If you want to know more, on our pages you will find the INZONE H9 headphones review.

