Considering that the collection arrived in stores just over a month ago, we are certainly talking about an interesting price for all those interested in living or reliving the first adventures of Lara Croft, taking advantage among other things of the fact that the games included have recently received an update that enabled 4K 120fps support on PS5. If you are interested, you can purchase the collection on the PlayStation Store at this address.

The PlayStation Store updated today proposing a new offer of the week, starring Tomb Raider I-II-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft for PS4 and PS5, now available for purchase at 22.49 euros with 25% discount.

What does the collection include?

For those who don't know, Tomb Raider I-II-III Remastered includes Tomb Raider: Unfinished Business, Tomb Raider II: Golden Mask and Tomb Raider III: The Lost Artifact, which for the occasion have been adapted for the current platforms, with different improvements from a technical and quality of life point of viewwhich however do not distort the original experiences.

Among the news regarding the graphics department we find a modern lighting system, 3D models redone from scratch and the use of post-processing effects. Added to all this is the 16:9 display rate, as well as significantly higher resolution and framerate compared to the original titles. There is also no shortage of improvements on the gameplay side, such as a new control system in line with those of modern games, a photography mode and support for Trophies and achievements.

If you want to know more we recommend you read our review of Tomb Raider I-II-III Remastered.