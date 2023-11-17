













PlayStation Store: These are your best offers for the Good End | TierraGamer: news and entertainment on anime, series, video games and technology









To help your wallet while expanding your game catalog, we started looking for the best discounts on the PlayStation Store. Here we leave you the ones that we found most interesting. All prices are in dollars.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition – $14.99

God of War Ragnarok – $29.99

Gran Turismo 7 – $29.99

Dead Space Remake – $34.99

Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition (includes Burning Shores) – $39.59

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition (includes Marvel’s Spider-Man remaster) – $39.89

Final Fantasy XVI – $39.99

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – $41.99

Sonic Superstars Digital Deluxe Edition – $48.99

The Last of Us Part I Digital Deluxe Edition – $49.59

Cyberpunk 2077 & Phantom Liberty Bundle – $56.79

Diablo IV Ultimate Edition – $59.99

We recommend you: Buen Fin 2023: The real video game deals on Amazon

Of course these are not all the offers that are available on the PlayStation Store, there are many more. We only choose those that we consider have the best discounts and also apply to some titles highly sought after by players.. Some were even among the highest rated this year. Will they take advantage of the offers?

What offers are there for PlayStation consoles?

PlayStation also started a special promotion to take advantage of the proximity of Christmas. With this they made considerable discounts on PS5 consoles and console packages. So if you haven’t made the leap to the next generation yet, now is the ideal time.

Source: Sony.

The PS5 in its standard edition It went from costing 12,999 to 9,999 Mexican pesos. There are also a couple of standard PS5 bundles that include either EA FC24 or Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Both dropped in price from 14,399 to 11,999. So it’s a good time to get this console.

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.

(Visited 13 times, 13 visits today)