The Playstation Store of Sony began the weekend offerswhich this weekend will be quite substantial and involve over 50 games, special editions and DLC.

Among the promotions, which will be valid until Monday 11 September, we also find Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, on offer in the Deluxe version for 22.49 euros, as well as other chapters in the series, including Black Flag and Unity. Crime Boss is also discounted: Rockay City for 27.99 euros and Far Cry 5 for 10.49 euros.