The Playstation Store of Sony began the weekend offerswhich this weekend will be quite substantial and involve over 50 games, special editions and DLC.
Among the promotions, which will be valid until Monday 11 September, we also find Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, on offer in the Deluxe version for 22.49 euros, as well as other chapters in the series, including Black Flag and Unity. Crime Boss is also discounted: Rockay City for 27.99 euros and Far Cry 5 for 10.49 euros.
PlayStation Store weekend’s juiciest deals
Find the full list of PlayStation Store weekend deals at this addresswhile below we have compiled a list of some of the most inviting ones.
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe at 22.49 euros, 75% discount
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ragnarock Edition for 29.99 euros, 70% discount
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarock (DLC) at 15.99 euros, 60% discount
Assassin’s Creed Unity at 8.99 euros, 70% discount
Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag for 11.99 euros, 60% discount
Far Cry 5 at 10.49 euros, 85% discount
Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition at 9.99 euros, 75% discount
Crime Boss: Rockay City for 27.99 euros, 30% discount
Rogue Legacy 2 at 18.74 euros, 25% discount
A Way Out at 5.99 euros, 80% discount
Viewfinder at 19.99 euros, 20% discount
Sniper Elite 5 at 23.99 euros, 60% discount
Dying Light 2 Stay Human Deluxe at 49.49 euros, 45% discount
Dying Light Enhanced Edition at 8.99 euros, 70% discount
Rayman Legends at 3.99 euros, 80% discount
Destroy All Humans! 2 Reprobed for 23.99 euros, 40% discount
