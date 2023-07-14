Via the PlayStation Blog, Sony announced that i Summer Discounts of the Playstation Store they’ll be back next week, with lots of PS5 and PS4 games at a bargain price. Mark the date on the calendar, the new offers will be available from Wednesday 19 July 2023.

For the moment, the company is keeping the utmost confidentiality on which games will be offered at a discounted price for the occasion, with the complete list which will only be presented next week. In any case, considering the offers of the last few years of the Summer Discounts, it is reasonable to expect hundreds, if not thousands, of titles and DLCs in promotion that should satisfy the tastes of almost everyone.