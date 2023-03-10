Sony has unveiled the game sales charts of Playstation Store for North America and Europe, presenting data for PS5, PS4 and PS VR2. Let’s start with the sales ranking of PS5 games in the USA+Canada and in Europe:
|US/Canada
|EU
|1
|Hogwarts Legacy
|Hogwarts Legacy
|2
|NBA 2K23
|Grand Theft Auto V
|3
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Football manager 2023
|4
|madden nfl 23
|fifa 23
|5
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
|6
|The Last of Us Part I
|NBA 2K23
|7
|fifa 23
|The Last of Us Part I
|8
|dead space
|GREAT TOURISM 7
|9
|Atomic Heart
|Atomic Heart
|10
|Wild Hearts
|It Takes Two
|11
|GREAT TOURISM 7
|Need For Speed Unbound
|12
|Gotham Knights
|Resident Evil Village
|13
|Need For Speed Unbound
|F1 22
|14
|Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|dead space
|15
|NHL 23
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
|16
|WWE 2K22
|Wild Hearts
|17
|Like a Dragon: Ishin!
|Among Us
|18
|God of War Ragnarok
|madden nfl 23
|19
|Resident Evil Village
|WWE 2K22
|20
|It Takes Two
|Cyberpunk 2077
Here instead we can see the sales ranking of PS4 games:
|US/Canada
|EU
|1
|The Last of Us Part II
|The Last of Us Part II
|2
|Minecraft
|Minecraft
|3
|NBA 2K23
|The Forest
|4
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|fifa 23
|5
|madden nfl 23
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|6
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
|Grand Theft Auto V
|7
|Grand Theft Auto V
|The Last of Us Remastered
|8
|The Forest
|NBA 2K23
|9
|The Last of Us Remastered
|Mafia II Remaster
|10
|fifa 23
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
|11
|Gang Beasts
|A Way Out
|12
|Mafia II Remaster
|Gang Beasts
|13
|Need for speed heat
|Monopoly Plus
|14
|Batman: Arkham Knight
|Need for speed heat
|15
|WWE 2K22
|WWE 2K22
|16
|ARK: Survival Evolved
|Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered
|17
|Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
|F1 22
|18
|A Way Out
|ARK: Survival Evolved
|19
|EA Sports UFC 4
|Among Us
|20
|theHunter: Call of the Wild
|EA Sports UFC 4
Now it’s the turn of the PS VR2 games:
|US/Canada
|EU
|1
|VR Kayaking: Mirage
|VR Kayaking: Mirage
|2
|Pavlov
|Pavlov
|3
|Horizon Call of the Mountain
|Horizon Call of the Mountain
|4
|Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge
|Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge
|5
|PISTOL WHIP
|Moss: Book II
|6
|Moss: Book II
|PISTOL WHIP
|7
|Swordsman VR
|Job Simulator
|8
|Drums Rock
|Swordsman VR
|9
|NFL PRO ERA
|Drums Rock
|10
|The Light Brigade
|After the fall
We close with i free to play games for PS4 and PS5 most downloaded:
|US/Canada
|EU
|1
|Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0
|Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0
|2
|Fortnite
|Fortnite
|3
|Apex Legends
|Rocket League
|4
|destiny 2
|Fall Guys
|5
|Rocket League
|destiny 2
|6
|Overwatch 2
|The Sims 4
|7
|Fall Guys
|Apex Legends
|8
|The Sims 4
|eFootball 2023
|9
|eFootball 2023
|Overwatch 2
|10
|MultiVersus
|Genshin Impact
Tell us, what do you think of the results of games on PlayStation?
#PlayStation #Store #downloaded #PS5 #PS4 #VR2 #games #February
Leave a Reply