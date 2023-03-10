Sony has unveiled the game sales charts of Playstation Store for North America and Europe, presenting data for PS5, PS4 and PS VR2. Let’s start with the sales ranking of PS5 games in the USA+Canada and in Europe:

US/Canada EU 1 Hogwarts Legacy Hogwarts Legacy 2 NBA 2K23 Grand Theft Auto V 3 Grand Theft Auto V Football manager 2023 4 madden nfl 23 fifa 23 5 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 6 The Last of Us Part I NBA 2K23 7 fifa 23 The Last of Us Part I 8 dead space GREAT TOURISM 7 9 Atomic Heart Atomic Heart 10 Wild Hearts It Takes Two 11 GREAT TOURISM 7 Need For Speed ​​Unbound 12 Gotham Knights Resident Evil Village 13 Need For Speed ​​Unbound F1 22 14 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales dead space 15 NHL 23 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 16 WWE 2K22 Wild Hearts 17 Like a Dragon: Ishin! Among Us 18 God of War Ragnarok madden nfl 23 19 Resident Evil Village WWE 2K22 20 It Takes Two Cyberpunk 2077

Here instead we can see the sales ranking of PS4 games:

US/Canada EU 1 The Last of Us Part II The Last of Us Part II 2 Minecraft Minecraft 3 NBA 2K23 The Forest 4 Red Dead Redemption 2 fifa 23 5 madden nfl 23 Red Dead Redemption 2 6 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Grand Theft Auto V 7 Grand Theft Auto V The Last of Us Remastered 8 The Forest NBA 2K23 9 The Last of Us Remastered Mafia II Remaster 10 fifa 23 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 11 Gang Beasts A Way Out 12 Mafia II Remaster Gang Beasts 13 Need for speed heat Monopoly Plus 14 Batman: Arkham Knight Need for speed heat 15 WWE 2K22 WWE 2K22 16 ARK: Survival Evolved Need for Speed ​​Hot Pursuit Remastered 17 Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice F1 22 18 A Way Out ARK: Survival Evolved 19 EA Sports UFC 4 Among Us 20 theHunter: Call of the Wild EA Sports UFC 4

Now it’s the turn of the PS VR2 games:

US/Canada EU 1 VR Kayaking: Mirage VR Kayaking: Mirage 2 Pavlov Pavlov 3 Horizon Call of the Mountain Horizon Call of the Mountain 4 Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge 5 PISTOL WHIP Moss: Book II 6 Moss: Book II PISTOL WHIP 7 Swordsman VR Job Simulator 8 Drums Rock Swordsman VR 9 NFL PRO ERA Drums Rock 10 The Light Brigade After the fall

We close with i free to play games for PS4 and PS5 most downloaded:

US/Canada EU 1 Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 2 Fortnite Fortnite 3 Apex Legends Rocket League 4 destiny 2 Fall Guys 5 Rocket League destiny 2 6 Overwatch 2 The Sims 4 7 Fall Guys Apex Legends 8 The Sims 4 eFootball 2023 9 eFootball 2023 Overwatch 2 10 MultiVersus Genshin Impact

