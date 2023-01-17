What were the Most downloaded PS5 and PS4 games on Playstation Store during 2022? According to the official ranking published on the PlayStation Blog, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beat God of War Ragnarok.

Inevitably, many see in this specific detail the meaning of the controversy between Sony and Microsoft regarding theacquisition of Activision Blizzard. According to the Japanese house, in fact, Call of Duty has no rivals and the numbers recorded in this case by the PlayStation Store would confirm it.

PlayStation Store, the most downloaded PS5 games in 2022 in the USA

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 God of War Ragnarok NBA 2K23 Elden Ring madden nfl 23 Grand Theft Auto V fifa 23 Horizon Forbidden West Gran Turismo 7 Dying Light 2: Stay Human

PlayStation Store, the most downloaded PS5 games in 2022 in Europe

fifa 23 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 God of War Ragnarok Elden Ring Grand Theft Auto V Gran Turismo 7 Cyberpunk 2077 Horizon Forbidden West LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Dying Light 2: Stay Human

The same scenario basically repeats itself on Playstation 4: Call of Duty dominates in the United States but also remains on the podium in Europe, within a ranking that in that case traditionally rewards FIFA and GTA V.

PlayStation Store, the most downloaded PS4 games in 2022 in the USA

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Grand Theft Auto V Minecraft Elden Ring NBA 2K23 Red Dead Redemption 2 NBA 2K22 madden nfl 23 God of War Ragnarok fifa 23

PlayStation Store, the most downloaded PS4 games in 2022 in Europe