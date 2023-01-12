Through the PlayStation Blog, Sony has unveiled the ranking of PS5, PS4, PlayStation VR and free-to-play games purchased and downloaded from Playstation Store of the month of December 2022. In the first positions we find above all Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, FIFA 23, GTA 5 and NBA 2K23.

PS5 USA and Canada

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 fifa 23 NBA 2K23 GTA 5 madden nfl 23 The Callisto Protocol God of War Ragnarok Need for Speed ​​Unbound Elden Ring Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Gotham Knights The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Marvel’s Midnight Suns Cyberpunk 2077 Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order NHL 23 Gran Turismo 7 Sonic Frontiers The Last of Us Part 1

PS5 Europe

fifa 23 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 GTA 5 Need for Speed ​​Unbound The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt The Callisto Protocol God of War Ragnarok Elden Ring NBA 2K23 Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion Cyberpunk 2077 It Takes Two Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Goat simulator 3 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gran Turismo 7 Far cry 6 F1 22 Gotham Knights Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

PS4 USA and Canada

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 fifa 23 NBA 2K23 Minecraft GTA 5 Red Dead Redemption 2 The Last of Us Part 2 madden nfl 23 God of War: Ragnarok Need for speed heat Ark: Survival Evolved God of War 3 Remastered EA Sports UFC 4 God of War (2018) A Way Out NHL 23 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Elden Ring Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Star Wars Battlefront 2

PS4 Europe

fifa 23 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Minecraft GTA 5 The Last of Us Part 2 Red Dead Redemption 2 Need for speed heat NBA 2K23 A Way Out God of War Ragnarok ARK: Survival Evolved God of War 3 Remastered The Crew 2 Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint God of War (2018) Marvel’s Spider-Man Race trim EA Sports UFC 4 Elden Ring F1 22

God of War Ragnarok

PlayStation VR USA and Canada

Beat saber Job Simulator SUPER HOT VR Swordsman VR NFL ProERA ’22 The Walking Dead Onslaught The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners After the fall Astro Bot Rescue Mission Sniper Elite VR

PlayStation VR Europe

Job Simulator Beat saber SUPER HOT VR Sniper Elite VR Rush VR Swordsman VR The Walking Dead Onslaught Moss: Book 2 Gun Club VR After the fall

Free to Play (PS5 + PS4) USA and Canada

Fortnite Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Overwatch 2 Fall Guys Rocket League Apex Legends The Sims 4 Gundam Evolution eFootball 2023 MultiVersus

Free to Play (PS5 + PS4) Europe

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Fortnite Rocket League Fall Guys The Sims 4 Overwatch 2 eFootball 2023 Apex Legends Genshin Impact MultiVersus

As we can see God of War: Ragnarok does not appear on the podium of the best-selling games on the PlayStation Store. It’s seventh on PS5 in both Europe and North America/Canada, ninth on PS4 in North America and Canada, and tenth on PS4 in Europe, just a couple of spots away from the remaster of the third installment in the series. More than good results, mind you, but perhaps we would have expected a little more from Sony’s flagship exclusive for the 2022 Christmas period.

It must be said that the promotions launched by the PlayStation Store during the Christmas period have certainly influenced, with titles such as Modern Warfare 2, Red Dead Redemption 2, FIFA 23 and The Last of Us Part 2 at a strong discount. On the other hand, we think that the bulk of the players who aimed to buy the game at full price have already done so at launch, so much so that God of War Ragnarok totaled 5.1 million copies and recorded the best debut of always for a Sony first party game, while other potential buyers are perhaps simply waiting for an offer.