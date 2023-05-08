Sony has published the usual rankings of most downloaded games on PS5 and PS4 from the PlayStation Store in April 2023which demonstrate some constants between the various geographical areas taken into consideration, namely North America and Europe.

Meanwhile, let’s see the most downloaded PS5 games in USA/Canada:

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Dead Island 2 MLB The Show 23 Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K23 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Resident Evil 4 EA Sports PGA Tour Hogwarts Legacy fifa 23

Then the most downloaded PS5 games in Europe:

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Dead Island 2 Grand Theft Auto V fifa 23 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II NBA 2K23 Hogwarts Legacy Resident Evil 4 Far cry 6 Dredge

So the most downloaded PS4 games in USA/Canada:

The Last of Us Part II Minecraft NBA 2K23 Red Dead Redemption 2 MLB The Show 23 EA Sports UFC 4 fifa 23 Gang Beasts Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

And the most downloaded PS4 games in Europe:

The Last of Us Part II fifa 23 Minecraft Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption 2 A Way Out Gang Beasts EA Sports UFC 4 NBA 2K23 ARK: Survival Evolved

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and Dead Island 2 dominate the PS5 charts, being the big news of the moment, while The Last of Us Part II is back on PS4, probably thanks to the new boost obtained with the HBO TV series.