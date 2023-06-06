Let’s see what games are for PS5 and PS VR2 most downloaded on the Playstation Store in May 2023. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor dominates, which is first in both the USA and Europe, followed by GTA V and Dead Island 2 in the USA / Canada and GTA V and FIFA 23 in Europe.

In first position in the PS VR2 ranking we find the usual Beat Saber, one of the most enduring VR hits ever. Interestingly, Horizon Call of the Mountain is no longer in the standings, despite being one of the flagship games of the new viewer.

PS5

USA/Canada

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Grand Theft Auto V Dead Island 2 NBA 2K23 MLB The Show 23 Mortal Kombat 11 Hogwarts Legacy fifa 23 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Need For Speed ​​Unbound madden nfl 23 WWE 2K23 NHL 23 Resident Evil 3 Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered FAR CRY 6 Gotham Knights Resident Evil 4 Alan Wake Remastered Space Engineers

Europe

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Grand Theft Auto V fifa 23 Dead Island 2 Need For Speed ​​Unbound NBA 2K23 Hogwarts Legacy FAR CRY 6 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Resident Evil 3 Football manager 2023 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Space Engineers Mortal Kombat 11 Alan Wake Remastered AFL 23 Among Us The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Diablo II: Resurrected Resident Evil Village

Games PS VR2

USA/Canada

Beat saber Mini Golf Walkabouts Red Matter 2 Pavlov PISTOL WHIP Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition Job Simulator VR Kayaking: Mirage Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge Swordsman VR

Europe