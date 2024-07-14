For example, Destiny 2: The Ultimate Form the latest expansion for Bungie’s MMO, is priced at €37.49, with a 25% discount for PS Plus subscribers. We continue with two great exponents of fighting games. Tekken 8 is on offer at 45.59 euros, discounted by 43% compared to the standard price of 79.99 euros, while Street Fighter 6 drops from 69.99 to 29.39 euros.

Next week they will start on PlayStation Store the traditional ones Summer Discounts, which will offer thousands of PS4 and PS5 games, special editions and various DLCs at great prices. In the meantime, PlayStation Plus subscribers can access a selection of upcoming offers in advance. Let’s look at some of the most interesting ones.

Other Early Access Offers

We continue with two Ubisoft titles. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora can be yours for 39.99 euros, discounted by 50%, while The Crew Motorfest gets a 60% discount, lowering the price to 27.99 euros.

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Editionwhich includes the base game and the Phantom Liberty expansion, is instead offered at 52.49 euros, with a 25% discount. Staying with CD Projekt RED, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition it can be yours for 12.49 euros, discounted by 75%.

As already mentioned at the beginning, all these offers are available exclusively for PlayStation Plus subscribers until Wednesday 16th July, find the complete list at this address. The Summer Sale will start on the same day and therefore all the discounts above and many more will be available to all users.