As promised from today Spring Discounts of the PlayStation Store are available to all players on PS4 and PS5 and in full format, following early access for PS Plus subscribers last week. The promotions this time involve more than 4,000 items including games, DLC and special editions. In short, you are truly spoiled for choice.

Among the titles on offer we find Alan Wake 2 at 47.99 euros, with a price reduction of 20%. The same discount is also applied to the Deluxe version, which can be purchased for 63.99 euros. For Hogwarts Legacy, however, the discount is 50%, bringing the price of the PS5 version to 37.49 euros and that for PS4 to 34.99 euros.

Changing tones and genre, Persona 3 Reload can be purchased for 52.49 euros, with a 25% discount on the total. Same exact price also for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth and Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition for PS5.