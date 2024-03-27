As promised from today Spring Discounts of the PlayStation Store are available to all players on PS4 and PS5 and in full format, following early access for PS Plus subscribers last week. The promotions this time involve more than 4,000 items including games, DLC and special editions. In short, you are truly spoiled for choice.
Among the titles on offer we find Alan Wake 2 at 47.99 euros, with a price reduction of 20%. The same discount is also applied to the Deluxe version, which can be purchased for 63.99 euros. For Hogwarts Legacy, however, the discount is 50%, bringing the price of the PS5 version to 37.49 euros and that for PS4 to 34.99 euros.
Changing tones and genre, Persona 3 Reload can be purchased for 52.49 euros, with a 25% discount on the total. Same exact price also for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth and Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition for PS5.
Here are some of the most inviting offers
The PlayStation Store Spring Discounts will only be valid until April 24th. You can explore the complete catalog at this address. Below, as per tradition, we offer you a list of some of the most interesting featured offers.
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 at 47.99 euros, 40% discount
Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden at 47.99 euros, 20% discount
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor at 35.99 euros, 55% discount
It Takes Two for 9.99 euros, 75% discount
Red Dead Redemption 2 at 19.79 euros, 67% discount
Alan Wake 2 47.99 euros, 20% discount
Hogwarts Legacy at 37.49 euros for PS5, 50% discount
Persona 3 Reload for 52.49 euros, 25% discount
Assassin's Creed Mirage at 29.99 euros, 40% discount
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth at 52.49 euros, 25% discount
Gran Turismo 7 at 49.59 euros on PS5, 38% discount
Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition for 52.49 euros, 25% discount
Diablo 4 at 39.99 euros, 50% discount
Football Manager 2024 at 40.19 euros, 33% discount
Wo Long: Fallen Dinasty: Complete Edition for 52.49 euros, 25% discount
Lies of P at 44.99 euros, 25% discount
Remnant 2 for 29.99 euros, 40% discount
What do you think, is there any promotion that particularly interests you? Let us know in the comments below.
