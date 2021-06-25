Up PlayStation Store promotions are active that allow, among other things, to buy several PS4 games also to less than 6 euros. What titles are these? Is it worth buying them? Let’s see.

As noted in our PlayStation Store offerings column, you can take the controversial Anthem home for just € 2.79 instead of 69.99 if you have a PlayStation Plus subscription. Is BioWare’s action RPG worth trying for a few bucks? We think so.

Then we have a great classic of discounts on the PS Store, namely The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which comes away for only € 5.99 instead of 29.99. This is a must buy if you have not yet experienced the ambitious adventure signed by CD Projekt RED, based on the novels by Andrzej Sapkowski.

Speaking of major recoveries, there’s Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition a € 2.99 instead of 19.99: the perfect opportunity to take on the role of the new Lara Croft and approach the latest trilogy dedicated to the character from Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal.

If you like driving simulations there is the very solid Assetto Corsa a € 5.99 instead of 29.99, while soulslike fans will have the opportunity to try their hand at the sci-fi atmospheres of The Surge for only € 4.99 instead of 19.99.