The Spring Discounts have begun Playstation Storecash PS5 and PS4 games available in offer, even recently released and often at the lowest price ever. As usual, we are here to give you some quick advice while waiting for the traditional deepening.

So let’s start with the brand new Like a Dragon: Ishin!, the remake of the spin-off of Yakuza set in feudal Japan, which is available for the first time in promotion although only for the Digital Deluxe Edition, which can be yours with a 20% discount at €55.99 instead of €69.99: a small but important incentive if you were already about to give up.

In the last few hours there has been a lot of talk about The Last of Us Part 1, now also available on PC, and Sony wanted to take advantage of the “buzz” to allow us to buy the extraordinary remake of Joel and Ellie’s adventure at lowest price so farthat is €59.99 instead of €79.99.

A completely similar speech can be made for Horizon Forbidden West, which is available again at €49.59 instead of €79.99 in the double version PS5 / PS4 ea €39.89 instead of €69.99 in the PS4-only version: this is an experience not to be missed, as we wrote in the Horizon Forbidden West review.

Yesterday Far Cry 5 celebrated 30 million players, thanks also to the recent update that brings the game to 60 fps on PlayStation 5, and Ubisoft has decided to celebrate the very important milestone with a new promo: the chapter set in Hope County can be yours for yourself €10.49 instead of €69.99.

You can check the complete list of offers by visiting the PlayStation Store.