On PlayStation Store the Planet of Discounts has arrived, a new promotion with many offers on PS5 and PS4 games, which can be purchased saving up to 70%. The initiative will end on February 24 at 00:59.

As you may have guessed from the image, FIFA 22 (review) is one of the discounts with the lowest price ever: alone € 18.19 instead of 69.99 for the PS4 version and € 39.99 instead of 79.99 for the PS5 version: an excellent opportunity to recover Electronic Arts’ football.

Lowest price ever also for GTA Trilogy (review), the much-talked-about remaster of the three classic episodes of the Rockstar Games series, which can be yours at € 40.19 instead of 59.99, in this case in the double version for PS5 And PS4.

Another tour, another offertona: Resident Evil Village (review) is available with a 60% discount a € 27.99 instead of 69.99, while the extraordinary Demon’s Souls (review) returns to go down to € 49.59 instead of 79.99, with a reduction of 38%.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (review) is part of the discounts and you can take it home for € 29.99 instead of 59.99 in the double version PS5 and PS4, but the list of titles is really substantial and also includes the updated version of Cyberpunk 2077 a € 24.99 instead of 49.99.

You can consult the promotion page on PlayStation Store and scroll through the offers clicking here.