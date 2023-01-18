Sony kicked off today at PlayStation Store promotions of the series “Games for less than 20 euros“, which, as you may have guessed, offer a rich selection of PS5 and PS4 titles at a low price.

Among the games on offer we find, among others, Marvel’s Spider-Man both in the standard version and in the Game of the Year version. Remaining on the subject of exclusive consoles, we also find God of War (2018) and Kena: Bridge of Spirits. The new promotions also include numerous third-party games, including Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Resident Evil 2 and Rainbow Six Siege, just to name a few. It must be said that many of the titles in the promotion are also included in the PlayStation Plus Extra subscription, so it might be worth considering subscribing to this tier if you are interested in one or more of the games involved.

TO this address find all the games included in the promotion, while below you will find a list with some of the most interesting offers:

Kena: Bridge of Spirits for PS4 and PS5 for 17.99 euros (-55%)

Doome Eternal Deluxe Edition for PS4 and PS5 at 17.49 euros (-75%)

Marvel’s Spider-Man for PS4 for 15.99 euros (-60%)

Resident Evil 2 for PS4 and PS5 at 9.99 euros (-75%)

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for PS4 at 17.49 euros (-75%)

God of War Deluxe Edition for PS4 for 9.99 euros (-50%)

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for PS4 for 4.99 euros (-75%)

Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition for PS4 and PS5 at 9.89 euros (-67%)

Hollow Knight: Void Heart Edition for PS4 at 7.24 euros (-50%)

Fallout 4 for PS4 for 7.99 euros (-60%)

Diablo 3: Eternal Collection at 19.79 euros (-67%)

Resident Evil 4 + 5 + 6 HD at 19.99 euros (-60%)

God of War is among the games on offer this week on PlayStation Store

Please note that these new PlayStation Store offers will remain active until 02:00 on 2 February 2023. Furthermore, you still have a few hours to take advantage of the January Discounts for PS5 and PS4.