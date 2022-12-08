On Playstation Store a promotion linked to the The Game Awards 2022with the various PS5 and PS4 games featured in the nominations available in offer at very attractive prices. Beware, though: the discounts will only last until December 12th.

If you know the list of finalists at The Game Awards 2022, you know that there was a lot of controversy about Stray’s nomination in the category as well Game of the Year. Well, the delightful adventure of BlueTwelve Studio can be yours to €23.99 instead of 29.99 in the double PS5 and PS4 version.

Another highly rated title is undoubtedly A Plague Tale: Requiem, the engaging stealth-based adventure that concludes the dramatic saga of Amicia and Hugo against the backdrop of medieval Europe. Nominated in five different categoriesincluding Game of the Year, the Asobo Studio title is available at €47.99 instead of 59.99.

To celebrate the nomination of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners as the best adaptation it was seen fit to put Cyberpunk 2077 back in promotion, which you can take home in the double version PS5 and PS4 at €24.99 instead of 49.99, thus saving 50%.

Nominated in the Best Action Game and Best Multiplayer categories, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is also among the offers, and is in fact available at €19.99 instead of 24.99, as well as Cult of the Lamb, named among the best indies, also available at €19.99 instead of 24.99.

You can check the offers page on the PlayStation Store, which also sees the presence of several titles that have nothing to do with The Game Awards 2022, by clicking here.