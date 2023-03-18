They continue offers on Playstation Storeand thanks to the Essential Selections promotion available for the month of March 2023, it is possible to purchase some PS5 and PS4 games also to less than 6 euros. What titles are these?

First up in our selection is Windjammers, the re-release of the NEOGEO classic for PS4 that can be yours for €5.99 instead of €14.99, thus saving 60%. Compared to the original, the package can count on a fun online multiplayer mode which enriches the experience, in itself not particularly dense in content.

Then there’s DOOM, the now classic shooter from id Software, which just comes off €4.99 instead of €19.99, while driving game enthusiasts will be able to empty their purses to recover the all-Italian simulator Assetto Corsa (€5.99 instead of €29.99) or the more immediate WRC 9 (€5.99 instead of €59.99).

Lovers of fighting games will instead have the opportunity to try the experience of Injustice: Gods Among Us – Ultimate Edition for only €4.79 instead of €59.99, or opt for the more recent The King of Fighters XIV (€5.99 instead of €19.99).

Watch out: by tightening the belt a little and increasing the budget by a few cents, products such as God of War, The Crew 2, Ratchet & Clank, Nioh, Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus and Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap also fall into the range.