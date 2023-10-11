On PlayStation Store The Autumn Offers have started, the traditional seasonal promotion which allows, among other things, to purchase different PS5 and PS4 games also to less than 5 euros. What titles are these?

While waiting for the inevitable in-depth analysis, we certainly recommend Shenmue 3, the last chapter of the iconic saga signed Yu Suzukiwhich can be yours for just €4.49 instead of €29.99, for a saving of 85%.

Remaining within the scope of classicsthe excellent remaster of Quake 2 barely gets away €3.99 instead of €9.99, while the first episode of the Kona adventure saga, which will soon see the release of the sequel, returns to cost just €2.24 instead of €14.99.