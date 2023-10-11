On PlayStation Store The Autumn Offers have started, the traditional seasonal promotion which allows, among other things, to purchase different PS5 and PS4 games also to less than 5 euros. What titles are these?
While waiting for the inevitable in-depth analysis, we certainly recommend Shenmue 3, the last chapter of the iconic saga signed Yu Suzukiwhich can be yours for just €4.49 instead of €29.99, for a saving of 85%.
Remaining within the scope of classicsthe excellent remaster of Quake 2 barely gets away €3.99 instead of €9.99, while the first episode of the Kona adventure saga, which will soon see the release of the sequel, returns to cost just €2.24 instead of €14.99.
Run, shoot, fly
If you appreciate the course series of Electronic ArtsNeed for Speed Payback is available on sale for a few pennies, €2.99 instead of €29.99, while those who have always had the dream of flying can try their hand at the space battles of Star Wars: Squadrons by paying just €3.99 instead of €39.99.
In a period of evident relaunch for the subgenre of soulslike maybe you want to catch up on The Surge a €4.49 instead of €14.99, or the crazy and very Japanese Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair at €3.99 instead of €19.99.
You can consult the complete list of titles on promotion by clicking here.
