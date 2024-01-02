On PlayStation Store The January Discounts are active, the promotion that will last until Epiphany and which allows you to purchase different PS5 and PS4 games to less than 5 euros. What are our suggestions?

Plants Vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville can certainly be a good starting point, and although this latest episode of the series produced by Electronic Arts went by a bithas excellent qualities: you can rediscover them for yourself €2.99 instead of €29.99.

With the sequel recently released, the PS Store offers can represent an excellent opportunity to catch up on the entertaining Bud Spencer & Terence Hill: Slaps and Beans, a heartfelt homage to the dynamic duo of Italian cinema that you can take home for yourself €4.99 instead of €19.99, or €3.99 if you are a PlayStation Plus subscriber.