On PlayStation Store The January Discounts are active, the promotion that will last until Epiphany and which allows you to purchase different PS5 and PS4 games to less than 5 euros. What are our suggestions?
Plants Vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville can certainly be a good starting point, and although this latest episode of the series produced by Electronic Arts went by a bithas excellent qualities: you can rediscover them for yourself €2.99 instead of €29.99.
With the sequel recently released, the PS Store offers can represent an excellent opportunity to catch up on the entertaining Bud Spencer & Terence Hill: Slaps and Beans, a heartfelt homage to the dynamic duo of Italian cinema that you can take home for yourself €4.99 instead of €19.99, or €3.99 if you are a PlayStation Plus subscriber.
Great classics
Self you are recovering the various chapters of Yakuzayou might be interested in taking advantage of the discount on Yakuza 6: The Song of Life, the episode set between Tokyo and Hiroshima which sees Kazuma Kiryu rediscover his protégé, Haruka, discovering that she had a child and someone tried to kill her. €4.99 instead of €19.99.
Staying on the subject of fighting games, Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition is also included in the promotion. remaster of Treasure Games' brilliant tie-in based on the comic by Bryan Lee O'Malley: the game can be yours for €4.94 instead of €14.99.
One last foray into the classics, if you have any spare change left: Battlefield 1 a €2.99 instead of €19.99, Prey a €2.99 instead of €29.99 and What Remains of Edith Finch a €4.99 instead of €19.99.
