Thanks to the Black Friday discounts, on PlayStation Store you can buy several PS5 and PS4 games also to less than 5 eurosand we thought we’d suggest a small selection of titles that you can take home for just a few pennies.
The first is a classic, namely Dishonored: Definitive Edition (€4.99 instead of €19.99), remaster of Arkane Studios’ stealth action gem in which we take on the role of Corvo Attano, the queen’s former bodyguard who is unjustly accused of having murdered her and must therefore clear his name by finding the real culprits.
Staying on the subject of remasters, we then have Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen (€4.99 instead of €24.99), high definition re-edition of the Capcom action RPG, characterized by a fascinating fantasy setting and the intriguing mechanics of the Pawns, which we will be able to use in battle to create spectacular clashes.
Cars, zombies and shooters
The Black Friday offers on PlayStation Store also involve Need for Speed Heat (€4.89 instead of €69.99), the arcade driving game produced by Electronic Arts which introduces the interesting day/night system which brings with it different situations: when the sun is shining we will be able to compete for money, while under the cover of darkness we will be able to gain fame and experience.
Speaking of darkness, the excellent remaster of Quake 2 is also among the Black Friday offers (€3.29 instead of €9.99), welcomed with great enthusiasm by the international press as it is capable of re-proposing the iconic experience created by id Software with a technical sector improved for the occasion.
