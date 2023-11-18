Thanks to the Black Friday discounts, on PlayStation Store you can buy several PS5 and PS4 games also to less than 5 eurosand we thought we’d suggest a small selection of titles that you can take home for just a few pennies.

The first is a classic, namely Dishonored: Definitive Edition (€4.99 instead of €19.99), remaster of Arkane Studios’ stealth action gem in which we take on the role of Corvo Attano, the queen’s former bodyguard who is unjustly accused of having murdered her and must therefore clear his name by finding the real culprits.

Staying on the subject of remasters, we then have Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen (€4.99 instead of €24.99), high definition re-edition of the Capcom action RPG, characterized by a fascinating fantasy setting and the intriguing mechanics of the Pawns, which we will be able to use in battle to create spectacular clashes.