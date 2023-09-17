The Big Games, Big Deals promotion on PlayStation Store allows you to purchase numerous PS5 and PS4 games to less than 10 eurosthus taking advantage of the best prices ever for some of the most interesting titles in the PlayStation catalogue.

We start with the Resident Evil series, with its 146 million copies sold which are destined to increase also thanks to offers like this: Resident Evil 3, Resident Evil 2 And Resident Evil 5, Resident Evil 6 they are all available for €9.99, while Resident Evil 7 it can be yours for €7.99 and drops to €4.99 per Resident Evil And Resident Evil 0.

Staying at home Capcomthe fascinating one Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy it is available discounted at €9.89, while for the excellent remasters of Okami HD And Onimusha: Warlords they cost €9.99 and €7.99 respectively. The offers also include Cacom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle for €9.99.

Speaking of fighting games, we find the spectacular ones in the Grandi Giochi, Grandi Affari promo Tekken 7 And Injustice 2at €9.99 and €7.99 respectively, but also the unlucky one Marvel’s Avengers for only €4.99, the exciting one Metro Exodus at €5.99 and the recent remaster of Quakes for just €3.99.

You can discover the full list of games on offer by visiting This Page of the PlayStation Store.