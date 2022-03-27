On PlayStation Store there is the Weekend Offer, which allows you to buy PS5 and PS4 games with one Discount really interesting. In this case, the promotion is entirely dedicated to the latest Star Wars tie-ins.

The stunning Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (review) can be yours in the rich Deluxe Edition for PlayStation 5 And PlayStation 4 just € 11.99 instead of 59.99: a really affordable price for the action game signed by Respawn Entertainment.

Set after the events of Episode III, the game chronicles the adventures of Cal Kestisa padawan who survived the extermination of the Jedi who is nevertheless discovered by the troops of the Empire and decides to join the rebel forces in an attempt to reconstitute the Order.

However, if you want to spend even less or already own Fallen Order, you can recover Star Wars: Battlefront 2 (review) for only € 4.99and then possibly add the update Celebration Edition For others € 4.99.

Developed by DICE, Battlefront 2 features an exciting narrative-based single player campaign but also a full-bodied multiplayer sector in which to give life to exciting battles in the Star Wars universe.