The Playstation Store gave away the offers today”PlayStation Plus Double Discounts” which, as per tradition, it proposes hundreds of PS5 and PS4 games at a reduced price, with PS Plus subscribers who can access an even higher percentage discount. Among the titles in the promotion we find, among others, Gotham Knights, Need for Speed ​​Unbound and FIFA 23.

The double discount offers are active from today until end of February 2023 and involve over 400 titles. Impossible to list them all, so below we propose a list with some of the most succulent promotions (with the price reduction already applied for Plus subscribers), while at this address you will have access to the complete catalogue.

FIFA 23 Standard Edition for PS5 at 31.99 euros, 60% discount

FIFA 23 Standard Edition for PS4 for 27.99 euros, 60% discount

Gotham Knights for PS5 at 29.99 euros, 60% discount

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for PS5 and PS4 at 14.99 euros, 50% discount

The Last of Us Part 2 for PS4 at 9.59 euros, 76% discount

The Last of Us Part 2 Deluxe Edition for PS4 at 19.99 euros, 60% discount

GTA 5 for PS5 and PS4 at 19.19 euros, 60% discount

Need for Speed ​​Unbound for 39.99 euros, 50% discount

A Plague Tale Requiem for PS5 at 41.99 euros, 30% discount

Far Cry 6 for PS5 and PS4 at 20.99 euros, 70% discount

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for 39.99 euros, 50% discount

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for PS5 and PS4 at 23.99 euros, 60% discount

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe for PS5 and PS4 at 30.59 euros, 66% discount

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Delux Edition for PS4 at 22.09 euros, 74% discount

Demon’s Souls Digital Deluxe for PS5 at 59.99 euros, 40% discount

Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition for PS4 at 29.99 euros, 70% discount

Nioh Collection (1+2) for PS5 and PS4 at 39.99 euros, 50% discount

What do you think, is there any offer from the PlayStation Store Double Discounts that particularly appeals to you or that you will recommend to other people? Let us know in the comments below.

We also point out that just a few minutes ago part of the games arriving in the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalog in February 2023 was revealed in advance.