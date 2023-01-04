Starting today and until January 19, 2023, they are available on PlayStation Store new discounts for PS4 and PS5 which are in addition to the previous January offers. Offers now include more than 1,600 promotional games and DLC. There is currently no PS Blog page of offers, but the discounts are already active in the Sony digital store.

The offers cover a significant number of games and additional content for PlayStation 4 and PS5. For example, we can suggest games like Marvel’s Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition which goes to €53.29 with a 33% discount.

They are also on offer PlayStation exclusives, such as the various editions of Ghost of Tsushima, ie for PS4, PS5 and the upgrade to the Director’s Cut version: the discount is up to 58%. You can then find God of War (2018) for € 9.99, for those who have yet to start Kratos’ new story and are not a PS Plus subscriber (which includes the game). At the same price you can also find Bloodborne.

Quoting big namesyou can find Borderlands 3 and its DLC on sale, but also Dying Light 2 Stay Human, Tekken 7 and its DLC, GTA 5 and Devil May Cry 5.

Moving on to the indie, you can find Cuphead The Delicious Last Course (at € 6.79) at a discount, but also the base game including DLC ​​(at € 19.70). Among Us is also on offer, precisely at €2.99, followed by Risk of Rain 2 at just over €6. At 9.89€ you can find Little Nightmares II and at 19.99€ you can buy Return to Monkey Island. We also recommend taking a look at The Stanley parable Ultra Deluxe for €14.73 which becomes €12.09 if you are a PS Plus subscriber. We continue with Spelunky 2 for €7.99 and Darkest Dungeon for €2.19, practically free.

As mentioned, however, the list is very long, so it’s worth it go to the PS Store and search for the games you want to buy, or have a look at your Wish List.