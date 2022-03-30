As usual, this year too PlayStation Store proposes the highly anticipated Spring Salewith discounts up to 75% valid until April 14, 2022. The more than a thousand titles on offer will certainly attract the curiosity of users and owners of the various PlayStation consoles.

Between the Sony exclusives the PS4 and PS5 versions of the Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, respectively at € 49.69 and € 59.99. We also point out the Remake of the exclusive PS5 of Demon’s Souls, which you will find at 49.59 euros e Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart at 59.99 euros, with the Digital Deluxe version at 70.19 euros. For lovers of the Marvel Universe, we remember that Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is on offer at 40.19 euros, while the Ultimate Edition can be purchased at 59.99 euros.

But the exclusive discounts don’t end there. Returnal, a masterpiece by Housemarque, can be purchased at € 59.99 instead of € 79.99, while the Digital Deluxe edition is on offer at € 70.19. For those who have not yet come into contact with the extraordinary world that lies behind Horizon, we recommend Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for only 9.99 euros.

The list of titles on sale is really long and we advise you to take a look at the more than a thousand games on offer on PlayStation Store. In fact, there are many unmissable titles for less than 20 eurosamong which you will find the immortal The Last of Us Remastered And Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, both for € 9.99. We report less than 20 euros too Tekken 7 at € 7.49 instead of € 49.99, Batman: Arkham Collection at € 17.99, Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey at € 17.49, Need for Speed ​​Payback to 8.09 euros e Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy for 19.99 euros.

For shooter lovers there are unmissable titles on sale. Deathloop Deluxe Edition is available for € 44.99, along with Call of Duty: Vanguard Ultimate Edition at € 76.99, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen Bundle at € 37.49 e Resident Evil Village at € 30.09.

Therefore, for PlayStation users, a spring full of fun and the discovery of games promises Sony a put on sale thanks to the Spring Sales.